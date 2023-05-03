Arizona State Retirement System Has $88.11 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 278,937 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 0.9% of Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $88,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of HD stock traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $296.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,704,869. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.89.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also

