Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,118,768 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,272 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Intel were worth $29,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 5.4% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 32,235 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.52.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.42. 13,518,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,349,695. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $46.64. The firm has a market cap of $125.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.78, a PEG ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Stories

