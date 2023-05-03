Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 402,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $40,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.10. The company had a trading volume of 724,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,535,691. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.92.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

See Also

