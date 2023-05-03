Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 1,016 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 422,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $42,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,480,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,997,216,000 after buying an additional 1,451,582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,951,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,979,000 after acquiring an additional 962,801 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,777,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,937,000 after acquiring an additional 389,746 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,468,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,050,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,355,000 after purchasing an additional 260,832 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.60.

Insider Activity

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,020.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.42. The company had a trading volume of 532,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,408,109. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $109.81.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.