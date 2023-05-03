Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $32,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,816,289,000 after acquiring an additional 225,295,680 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,943,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,566,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,255,000 after acquiring an additional 717,683 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,767,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,879 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,076,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,227,270,000 after buying an additional 68,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $49.65. 3,392,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,234,998. The stock has a market cap of $88.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.12.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.21.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,937,074.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marianne Catherine Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and sold 555,896 shares valued at $44,536,762. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

