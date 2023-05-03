Arizona State Retirement System Sells 353 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,643 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in American Express were worth $25,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 579.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in American Express by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 435,419 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $64,298,000 after purchasing an additional 137,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,057,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $153.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,527,899. The company has a market capitalization of $113.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $182.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. American Express’s payout ratio is 25.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.67.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.