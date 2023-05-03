Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) PT Raised to $240.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJGGet Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Raymond James from $215.00 to $240.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.71.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $210.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $148.24 and a 1-year high of $212.16.

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,793.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at $16,417,600.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total transaction of $35,779.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,112,179.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,417,600.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,783 shares of company stock worth $5,262,891. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AJG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,783,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,414,680,000 after purchasing an additional 266,711 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,431,788,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,534,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,576,000 after purchasing an additional 300,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,534,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,932,000 after buying an additional 66,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,688,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,963,000 after acquiring an additional 141,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

