Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Short Interest Update

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,530,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the March 31st total of 11,340,000 shares. Currently, 13.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of Asana stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,003,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145,027. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Asana has a twelve month low of $11.32 and a twelve month high of $30.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.01.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $150.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.13 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 159.46% and a negative net margin of 74.52%. Analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ASAN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Asana from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Asana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.84.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $69,588.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 603,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,593,494.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $69,588.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 603,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,593,494.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $426,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 607,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,936,256.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,346 shares of company stock worth $538,214 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 4.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the first quarter valued at about $7,676,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

