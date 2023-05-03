Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.61 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 38.23%. Ashland’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Ashland updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Ashland Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $100.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.00. Ashland has a 52-week low of $91.66 and a 52-week high of $114.36.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ashland from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ashland from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Ashland from $136.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ashland has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.88.
Ashland Company Profile
Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
