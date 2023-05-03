Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc (LON:AT) Plans GBX 1 Dividend

Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc (LON:AT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Ashtead Technology Trading Up 1.2 %

AT traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 345 ($4.31). 352,171 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of £275.83 million and a P/E ratio of 3,788.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.66, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 310.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 305.44. Ashtead Technology has a one year low of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 355 ($4.44).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.00) price target on shares of Ashtead Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ashtead Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 405 ($5.06) price target on the stock.

About Ashtead Technology

Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc provides subsea equipment rental solutions for the offshore energy sector in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers survey and robotics equipment comprising survey sensors, geophysical, hydrographic, metocean, subsea inspection, remote visual inspection, and environmental products; mechanical solutions, consisting of cutting, coating removal, dredging, diver mechanical tools, ROV tooling, ROV/hydraulic, and fabrication solutions; and asset integrity solutions, including subsea infrastructure inspection, riser cleaning and inspection, hull and mooring inspection, subsea sensor packages, and deflection monitoring.

Further Reading

