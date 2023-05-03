Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Stock Down 2.3 %
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average is $1.41.
About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (APWC)
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Receive News & Ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.