Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Stock Down 2.3 %

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average is $1.41.

About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp. Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and distribution of telecommunications, power cable, and wire products. Its products includes; Bare Wires, Power Cables, Communication Cables, Electronic Wires & Cables and Enamelled Wires. The firm also provides calibration & testing services.

