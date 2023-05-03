ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Shares Down 0.1%

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.15 and last traded at $9.18. 5,908 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 10,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ASOS from GBX 660 ($8.25) to GBX 730 ($9.12) in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. HSBC upgraded ASOS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ASOS from GBX 1,170 ($14.62) to GBX 1,000 ($12.49) in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price target on ASOS from GBX 1,072 ($13.39) to GBX 1,180 ($14.74) in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $996.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.58.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

