Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Price Target Increased to $164.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $160.00 to $164.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AIZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Assurant in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Assurant from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Assurant currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Assurant Price Performance

Shares of AIZ stock traded up $12.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.95. 114,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,668. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.81 and its 200-day moving average is $126.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.54. Assurant has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $190.72.

Insider Activity at Assurant

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 2.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Assurant will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total value of $69,132.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,881 shares in the company, valued at $774,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assurant

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Assurant by 353.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Assurant during the third quarter worth about $33,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Assurant during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Assurant by 57.7% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Assurant by 453.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

Featured Articles

