Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $120.82, but opened at $126.24. Assurant shares last traded at $133.69, with a volume of 89,872 shares trading hands.

The financial services provider reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.64. Assurant had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AIZ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Assurant from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

Insider Activity at Assurant

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total value of $69,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Assurant by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Assurant by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Assurant by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Assurant by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assurant Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

