Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Short Interest Up 6.1% in April

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the March 31st total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 538,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atea Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVIR. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,812,000. Tyrus Capital S.A.M. acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $6,061,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,729,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,584,000 after purchasing an additional 947,321 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,624,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,830,000 after purchasing an additional 843,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,165,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,411,000 after buying an additional 544,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AVIR traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.24. 44,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,340. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.31. The firm has a market cap of $270.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.24. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $9.79.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.