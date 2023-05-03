Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP cut its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,032,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $115,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 488.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Atmos Energy stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.20. 102,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,718. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $97.71 and a 12-month high of $121.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.10.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 51.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $1,464,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 228,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,807,020.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATO. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.25.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.