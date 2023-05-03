Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.74

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.74 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 5th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%.

Atmos Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 39 years. Atmos Energy has a payout ratio of 46.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Atmos Energy to earn $6.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.1%.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Atmos Energy stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,476. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. Atmos Energy has a one year low of $97.71 and a one year high of $121.92. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $1,464,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 228,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,807,020.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atmos Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 190,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,226,000 after purchasing an additional 14,567 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 188,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,101,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

Featured Stories

