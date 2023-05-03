Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.00-$6.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.02. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.25.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Atmos Energy stock traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $112.91. The stock had a trading volume of 707,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,476. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.12 and a 200 day moving average of $113.10. Atmos Energy has a twelve month low of $97.71 and a twelve month high of $121.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

Insider Activity

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $1,431,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 217,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,931,692.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atmos Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

