AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $43.94, but opened at $47.12. AtriCure shares last traded at $47.47, with a volume of 69,057 shares changing hands.

The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.11. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $93.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATRC. BTIG Research cut their price objective on AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AtriCure

AtriCure Stock Up 8.3 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in AtriCure by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 717,125 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,092,000 after purchasing an additional 46,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.58 and its 200-day moving average is $42.08.

About AtriCure

(Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.