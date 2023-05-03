AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $43.94, but opened at $47.12. AtriCure shares last traded at $47.47, with a volume of 69,057 shares changing hands.
The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.11. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $93.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on ATRC. BTIG Research cut their price objective on AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.83.
The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.58 and its 200-day moving average is $42.08.
AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.
