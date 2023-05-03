AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Decreased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,941,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,368 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AT&T were worth $35,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.89.

AT&T Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,363,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,027,348. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.44, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.80.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

