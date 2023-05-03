aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Receives $19.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

LIFE has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On aTyr Pharma

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIFE. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 19,150 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 8,857.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 48,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma Price Performance

Shares of aTyr Pharma stock opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $105.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average of $2.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. aTyr Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $4.38.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.