AUTO1 Group (LON:0A9L) Stock Price Up 3.7%

AUTO1 Group SE (LON:0A9L – Get Rating) shares rose 3.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.19 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.06 ($0.09). Approximately 28,826 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 85,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.81 ($0.09).

AUTO1 Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.61, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 4.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8.03.

About AUTO1 Group

AUTO1 Group SE operates an online marketplace for used vehicle sales to dealers and individual customers in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for the sale of used cars to commercial car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de, an online platform to sell their used cars to the company.

