Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Short Interest Update

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the March 31st total of 2,610,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $75,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $483,414.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,749.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $75,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,999 shares of company stock valued at $2,389,042 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

Autodesk Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 495.2% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 200.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $192.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.90, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.51. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $235.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

