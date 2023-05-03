Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million. On average, analysts expect Autolus Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Autolus Therapeutics Stock Up 5.4 %
AUTL stock opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $3.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $339.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.58.
AUTL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.60.
About Autolus Therapeutics
Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.
