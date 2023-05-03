Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million. On average, analysts expect Autolus Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Autolus Therapeutics Stock Up 5.4 %

AUTL stock opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $3.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $339.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 124,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,346,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,124,000 after purchasing an additional 268,818 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 716.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 64,808 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 375,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 222,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AUTL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.60.

About Autolus Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.