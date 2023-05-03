Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.10. The stock had a trading volume of 379,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.61 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.21.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Articles

