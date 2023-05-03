AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Short Interest Update

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,210,000 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the March 31st total of 6,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 774,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days. Approximately 22.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 86,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.22, for a total value of $11,975,008.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,501,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,959,621.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 86,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.22, for a total value of $11,975,008.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,501,793 shares in the company, valued at $765,959,621.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total transaction of $6,682,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,332,655 shares in the company, valued at $712,656,014.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 335,274 shares of company stock worth $47,056,782 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AutoNation

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 202.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AutoNation Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AN. Guggenheim boosted their price target on AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.14.

Shares of AN opened at $134.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $94.92 and a 12-month high of $158.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.47. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 61.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.78 earnings per share. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation will post 21.31 EPS for the current year.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

