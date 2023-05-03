Avalanche (AVAX) Price Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $17.15 or 0.00059796 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $5.65 billion and $149.98 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00038251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00020238 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000249 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006414 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 425,456,523 coins and its circulating supply is 329,393,803 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.