Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 865,700 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the March 31st total of 935,300 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 240,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avanos Medical

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVNS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $11,055,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 24.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,998,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,962,000 after buying an additional 392,870 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 12.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,365,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,260,000 after purchasing an additional 271,105 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $6,964,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 221.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 175,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE AVNS opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.68. Avanos Medical has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $217.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.30 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

AVNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avanos Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc is a medical technology company. It engages in delivering clinically superior medical device solutions and products to healthcare providers and patients. The company was founded on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

