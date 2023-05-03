Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.60-1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.70.

Avanos Medical Trading Down 11.0 %

AVNS stock traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,190. Avanos Medical has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.68.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $191.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.20 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avanos Medical will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avanos Medical

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVNS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avanos Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Avanos Medical from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $11,055,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,998,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,962,000 after buying an additional 392,870 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,365,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,260,000 after buying an additional 271,105 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $6,964,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 221.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after buying an additional 175,806 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avanos Medical, Inc is a medical technology company. It engages in delivering clinically superior medical device solutions and products to healthcare providers and patients. The company was founded on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.