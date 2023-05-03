Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $191.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Avanos Medical updated its FY23 guidance to $1.60-1.80 EPS.

Avanos Medical Price Performance

AVNS opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. Avanos Medical has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.68.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avanos Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,700,000 after purchasing an additional 112,546 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 12.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,365,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,260,000 after acquiring an additional 271,105 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,018,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 24.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,998,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,962,000 after purchasing an additional 392,870 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,637,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,312,000 after acquiring an additional 122,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avanos Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Avanos Medical, Inc is a medical technology company. It engages in delivering clinically superior medical device solutions and products to healthcare providers and patients. The company was founded on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.