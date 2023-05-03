Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $28.96, but opened at $27.54. Avanos Medical shares last traded at $25.88, with a volume of 136,960 shares.
The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $191.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently issued reports on AVNS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Avanos Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Avanos Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avanos Medical
Avanos Medical Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.69.
Avanos Medical Company Profile
Avanos Medical, Inc is a medical technology company. It engages in delivering clinically superior medical device solutions and products to healthcare providers and patients. The company was founded on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avanos Medical (AVNS)
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
- Eaton Corporation Goes On Break Out Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.