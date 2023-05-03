Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $28.96, but opened at $27.54. Avanos Medical shares last traded at $25.88, with a volume of 136,960 shares.

The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $191.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVNS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Avanos Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Avanos Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVNS. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 90,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,062 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Avanos Medical by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 76.7% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 377,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after acquiring an additional 163,777 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 16.8% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 461,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,056,000 after acquiring an additional 66,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avanos Medical, Inc is a medical technology company. It engages in delivering clinically superior medical device solutions and products to healthcare providers and patients. The company was founded on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

Featured Stories

