Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Rating Reiterated by 888

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by analysts at 888 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Avantor from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Avantor Trading Up 2.4 %

AVTR traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $20.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,459,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,115,002. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.34. Avantor has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $33.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Insider Transactions at Avantor

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $31,727.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,650 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,407. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $97,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $31,727.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,650 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,407. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,829 shares of company stock valued at $488,344. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avantor by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,325,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,713,000 after buying an additional 18,711,696 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avantor by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,956,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,155,000 after buying an additional 5,727,841 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,879,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Avantor by 9,969.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,954,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,104,000 after buying an additional 4,905,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Featured Articles

