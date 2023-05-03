Avid Technology (AVID) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Avid Technology to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Avid Technology has set its FY 2023 guidance at $1.53-$1.75 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at $0.21-$0.29 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.09 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 13.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.11%. On average, analysts expect Avid Technology to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Avid Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID opened at $27.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.69. Avid Technology has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $33.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avid Technology

AVID has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVID. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 12,291.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 309.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avid Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for the media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.