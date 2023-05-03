Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $845.00 million-$845.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $874.21 million. Avient also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.40-$2.40 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVNT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Avient from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Avient from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Avient from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of AVNT traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.74. 199,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,465. Avient has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $52.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. Avient had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $790.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avient will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.248 per share. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Avient by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 280.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

