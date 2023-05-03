Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.34-$0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.32 billion-$1.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AXTA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.29 to $35.19 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.95.

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $31.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.04 and a 200-day moving average of $27.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director William M. Cook bought 2,500 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.55 per share, for a total transaction of $73,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $132,975. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Axalta Coating Systems news, CEO Chris Villavarayan acquired 34,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,648.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 34,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,648. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Cook acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $73,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,975. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Axalta Coating Systems

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 96,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 124,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Featured Articles

