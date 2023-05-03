Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Reaches $7.66 on Top Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $7.66 or 0.00026345 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $889.56 million and approximately $29.52 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axie Infinity Token Profile

AXS is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,136,529 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 116,136,529.230393 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.52935174 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $22,803,000.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

