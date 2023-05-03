Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Short Interest Down 8.4% in April

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,553,900 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the March 31st total of 3,879,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 35,539.0 days.
OTCMKTS:AZIHF opened at $23.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.46. Azimut has a 12 month low of $13.57 and a 12 month high of $25.90.
