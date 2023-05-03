Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Short Interest Down 8.4% in April

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,553,900 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the March 31st total of 3,879,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 35,539.0 days.

Azimut Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AZIHF opened at $23.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.46. Azimut has a 12 month low of $13.57 and a 12 month high of $25.90.

About Azimut

Azimut Holding SpA offers asset management and financial advisory services. It also coordinates the administrative activities within the group, which engages in portfolio management as well as the distribution and promotion of financial and insurance products. The firm’s geographical segments include Europe, Middle East & Africa CGU.

