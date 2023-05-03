B. Riley Financial (RILY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $326.81 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 17.46%.

B. Riley Financial Trading Down 5.7 %

RILY opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. The firm has a market cap of $811.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.79. B. Riley Financial has a 12 month low of $24.95 and a 12 month high of $59.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.72 and a 200 day moving average of $37.88.

B. Riley Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is currently -66.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of B. Riley Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

In other news, President Kenneth M. Young acquired 2,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.46 per share, with a total value of $78,178.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 32,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,394.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Kenneth M. Young purchased 2,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.46 per share, with a total value of $78,178.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 32,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,394.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Moore purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.75 per share, with a total value of $775,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,892,818.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 110,448 shares of company stock valued at $3,787,033 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of B. Riley Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 51.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 289.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 137.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 861 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in B. Riley Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in B. Riley Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

