Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.78

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.78 and traded as high as $6.37. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises shares last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 286,568 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $535.99 million, a P/E ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.78.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises ( NYSE:BW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 86.77% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $249.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jimmy B. Morgan acquired 7,500 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $39,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 406,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,293. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $79,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 505,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,946.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jimmy B. Morgan acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $39,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 406,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,293. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $187,750 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 192.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the third quarter worth $43,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 176.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

