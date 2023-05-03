BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 950 to GBX 1,000. The company traded as high as $52.35 and last traded at $52.20, with a volume of 1117418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.62.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BAESY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.49) to GBX 1,050 ($13.12) in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,027.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BAE Systems

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 42.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 34,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 16.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in BAE Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BAE Systems by 6.5% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAE Systems Stock Performance

BAE Systems Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.05.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.7716 dividend. This is an increase from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

