Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Shares Down 0.6%

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 95 ($1.19) and last traded at GBX 95 ($1.19). Approximately 84,478 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 314,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.60 ($1.19).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Bakkavor Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.37) target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.44) target price on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 111.67 ($1.40).

Get Bakkavor Group alerts:

Bakkavor Group Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.90. The stock has a market cap of £550.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,750.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 103.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 100.83.

Bakkavor Group Increases Dividend

Bakkavor Group Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a GBX 4.16 ($0.05) dividend. This is a boost from Bakkavor Group’s previous dividend of $2.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 3.89%. Bakkavor Group’s payout ratio is 35,000.00%.

(Get Rating)

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.