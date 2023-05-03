Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.73

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$5.73 and last traded at C$5.74, with a volume of 316436 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.99.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ballard Power Systems to a “sell” rating and set a C$5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.07.
Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 13.57, a current ratio of 14.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.50. The firm has a market cap of C$1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -7.57, a P/E/G ratio of -2,030.00 and a beta of 1.86.
Ballard Power Systems Company Profile
Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.
Featured Stories
