Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.67

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.67 and last traded at $16.71, with a volume of 325840 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Bally’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bally’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Bally’s from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Bally’s Stock Down 5.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.37. The firm has a market cap of $780.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bally’s

Bally’s ( NYSE:BALY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $576.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.82 million. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 18.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Bally’s by 60.4% during the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 693,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,546,000 after buying an additional 261,343 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 30.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 162,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 37,740 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 21,872 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bally’s

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino, Hard Rock, Biloxi, Tiverton, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras, Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

