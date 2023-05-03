Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,340,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the March 31st total of 5,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander (Brasil) has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

Banco Santander (Brasil) Trading Up 1.7 %

BSBR stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.35. 781,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,972. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $7.21.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander (Brasil)

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0816 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the third quarter valued at $451,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the third quarter valued at $235,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 234.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking segments. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking services.

See Also

