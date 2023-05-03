Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 77.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 466,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,628,939 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $15,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Bank of America by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,369,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,364 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 35,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Bank of America by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 23,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 124,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $1,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

Bank of America Stock Down 3.0 %

BAC opened at $28.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.21. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $38.75. The stock has a market cap of $225.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

