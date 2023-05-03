Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Position Raised by Boston Partners

Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,633,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403,344 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 0.9% of Boston Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.26% of Bank of America worth $685,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 92,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 20,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 14,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE BAC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.35. 20,067,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,214,547. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $38.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.21. The company has a market cap of $226.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on BAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

