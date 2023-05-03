Bank of America Upgrades Pearson (NYSE:PSO) to Buy

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 915 ($11.43) to GBX 950 ($11.87) in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,000 ($12.49) to GBX 980 ($12.24) in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,200 ($14.99) to GBX 1,230 ($15.37) in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,022.86.
Pearson Stock Down 14.6 %
Shares of NYSE PSO opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. Pearson has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $12.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.91.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pearson
About Pearson
Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pearson (PSO)
- Eaton Corporation Goes On Break Out Watch
- B&G Foods’ Brand Portfolio May Surprise You
- Logitech Shares Rise on Earnings: What Pushed the Stock?
- Wall Street Thinks These 3 MegaCaps Have the Biggest Gains Ahead
- Paccar Revenue Grows As Truck Maker Drives Toward Electrification
Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.