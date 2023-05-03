Bank of America Upgrades Pearson (NYSE:PSO) to Buy

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 915 ($11.43) to GBX 950 ($11.87) in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,000 ($12.49) to GBX 980 ($12.24) in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,200 ($14.99) to GBX 1,230 ($15.37) in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,022.86.

Shares of NYSE PSO opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. Pearson has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $12.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 6,495.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Pearson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Pearson by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pearson in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

