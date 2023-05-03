Barclays Raises AerCap (NYSE:AER) Price Target to $78.00

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of AerCap from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.29.

NYSE AER opened at $56.35 on Wednesday. AerCap has a 1-year low of $37.20 and a 1-year high of $66.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.99.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AerCap will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in AerCap by 2.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 646,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,325,000 after purchasing an additional 15,335 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in AerCap by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AerCap in the first quarter worth $1,406,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the first quarter worth $232,000. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

