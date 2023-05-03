BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,280,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the March 31st total of 8,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days. Approximately 9.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BARK shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of BARK from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of BARK from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BARK from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

BARK Stock Down 3.7 %

BARK opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. BARK has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $184.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at BARK

BARK ( NYSE:BARK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). BARK had a negative return on equity of 41.40% and a negative net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $134.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that BARK will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other BARK news, Director Jim Mcginty acquired 40,000 shares of BARK stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,052.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Matt Meeker acquired 34,700 shares of BARK stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $49,621.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,864,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,106,572.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 174,700 shares of company stock valued at $267,021. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BARK

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in BARK by 28.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 195,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 42,975 shares in the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BARK by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 374,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 99,900 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BARK by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BARK in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BARK in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

BARK Company Profile

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

See Also

