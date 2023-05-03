Bausch Health Companies (BHC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Bausch Health Companies has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 553.04% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. On average, analysts expect Bausch Health Companies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Down 2.1 %

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.53.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHC. FMR LLC increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 58.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified Products, and Bausch + Lomb.

